Kaulig Racing looks forward to first NASCAR race in wake of coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW) — “Gentleman, start your engines!’

It’s the four most famous words in all of motorsports and you’ll hear them this weekend at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

“Extremely excited, this is what everybody does for a living,” said Matt Kaulig, Owner of Kaulig Racing.

Kaulig Racing will be one of the teams competing this weekend as NASCAR holds its first events in over 70 days since being shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Down by our race shop in North Carolina they were kind of driving on the streets just so the drivers had a feel for the car, and then they were practicing pit stops in the streets,” Kaulig said.

There will be plenty of changes as the season restarts. The biggest will be be no fans in attendance at the racetrack, NASCAR is a big fan-friendly sport.

“I’m very interested to see what that is like, because it will just be like you’re practicing,” said Kaulig.

Also, there will be limited number of team members allowed at the track. Everyone must wear a mask, temperatures will be checked prior to the race and there will be no practice sessions and no qualifying.

“Whoever can guess right and set the car up right is going to have a major advantage,” Kaulig said.

As NASCAR resumes with the virus still looming, Kaulig isn’t fearful of what happens at the track, his concern comes from what’s happens across the country as businesses begin to reopen. Worried another outbreak could shut down the sport once again.

“If it flares up again, pretty bad and we are racing again for four weeks and then they are like hey, we need to shut everything down again, I think the concern is more on that side,” said Kaulig.

You can watch the NASCAR race live right here on FOX 8 this Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

