Kansas man’s obituary criticizes those who won’t wear masks

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — An obituary for an 81-year-old Kansas man who died of COVID-19 is garnering national attention.

Dr. Marvin James Farr of Scott City died Tuesday in isolation at a nursing home.

His son, Courtney Farr, wrote an obituary lamenting how his father died in a world where many of his fellow citizens refuse to wear a mask to protect one another.

“He died in a room not his own, being cared for by people dressed in confusing and frightening ways. He died with covid-19, and his final days were harder, scarier and lonelier than necessary. He was not surrounded by friends and family.”

His father was a farmer and a veterinarian. The obituary says the science that guided his life has been disparaged and abandoned by many of the same people who depended on his knowledge to care for their animals and to raise their food.

“He died in a world where many of his fellow Americans refuse to wear a piece of cloth on their face to protect one another.”

