Kalahari Indoor Waterpark decides to close following latest directive from Governor DeWine

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Kalahari Indoor Waterpark in Sandusky has decided to temporarily close following the mass gathering directive issued by Governor Dewine this week, which bans more than 100 people from being in a single space.

The closure will go into effect at 4 p.m. on Sunday and last until April 2. Guests currently at the resort are welcome to use the waterpark for the night. Anyone else arriving after March 15 will receive a full refund.

“As we together navigate through this uncharted territory, we are very thankful for our incredible communities, guests and associates during this uncertain time,” Kalahari wrote on its website.

Kalahari said none of its guests or staff have reported positive cases of COVID-19.

