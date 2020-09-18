Just over 300 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio’s 2700 schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health and Governor Mike DeWine announced a Coronavirus Schools Dashboard and Children’s Dashboard Thursday.

The information tracks coronavirus data at schools across the state, both public and private.

In the state’s 2761 schools, the state shows 319 coronavirus cases.

FOX 8 Nexstar sister station WCMH shows 197 cases are among students.

122 are among staff.

That data comes from local health departments across the state.

Schools are required to report coronavirus cases to them.

Some schools are continuing remote learning, so the data is not a complete picture of the coronavirus impact on schools at this time.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8