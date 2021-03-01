Journey begins for kids to finish the school year in the classroom in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – After nearly a year of back-and-forth for students, parents, and faculty in Ohio, most kids in the state are returning to the classroom Monday, March 1.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine set the date for students to return to in-person learning after moving up COVID-19 vaccinations for school faculty.

There is no coronavirus vaccine for children under 16.

Cleveland and Akron are two of 10 districts in the state that are not meeting the deadline.

Cleveland Metro Schools District CEO Eric Gordon said they’re going to start phasing students in on March 8, saying students, parents, and faculty needed to prepare for the safest return to school.

Akron Public Schools will also begin phasing in on that date.

N.J. Akbar, Ph.D., Akron Board of Education President, said in a previous statement, “Safety is our highest priority and has been the driving factor in our decisions.”

Neither the schools nor the state has released any data about how many teachers or faculty opted out of being vaccinated.

They have also not released data on whether all faculty has had the opportunity to be vaccinated.

Most schools have an opt-out option for parents.

Just over 14% of the state’s residents have been vaccinated, which is about 1.6 million people.

The governor announced last week that graduations and proms would be permitted for Ohio students but has not released guidelines.