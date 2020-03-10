Joseph & Florence Mandel Jewish Day School closing ‘out of an abundance of caution’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) - The Joseph & Florence Mandel Jewish Day School says it is closing Tuesday and Wednesday "out of an abundance of caution."

The school reports one of the individuals who has tested positive in Cuyahoga County was in the school and had contact with staff members.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has told the school anyone who had direct contact with the individual should self-quarantine for 14 days.

The school will be closed for disinfecting.

The school says staff will send electronic lessons to students.