Johnson & Johnson vaccine available at next Summit County vaccine clinic

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WJW) – Summit County Public Health announced Tuesday that it will resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at its next vaccination clinic.

It will be held Saturday, May 1, at the Summit County Fairgrounds in Tallmadge.

Summit County residents who are 18 and older can sign up for an appointment here.

The decision was made to resume the use of the vaccine after the FDA and CDC lifted the pause on it.

CDC and FDA lift recommended pause on Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID19 vaccine use following thorough safety review.

“This is public health at work. We have a responsibility to make sure the science is sound so that people have confidence in the J & J, and all vaccines,” said Health Commissioner Donna Skoda.