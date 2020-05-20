John Carroll University making changes for fall semester in wake of coronavirus pandemic

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Students at John Carroll University will see some changes this fall in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the most noticeable will be how classes are taught. The president of the school said in a letter that they are following the “Flexible Hybrid Learning (HyFlex) model,” which combines in-person interactions with on-demand faculty developed content.

“We are developing comprehensive plans for all aspects of your experience including residence life, athletics, counseling and health services, campus ministry, student programming, student organizations, service learning, and off-campus engagement,” said JCU president Michael. D. Johnson.

He said they are working to finalize plans that are consistent with public health guidance. Additional updates will be provided to students throughout the summer.

The fall semester is scheduled to begin on August 31 as originally planned.

*Read the letter sent to students, here.*

