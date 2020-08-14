John Carroll University delays on-campus living, instruction due to coronavirus pandemic

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — John Carroll University is delaying the start of in-person instruction and on-campus living in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The university is delaying on-campus living and learning until September 21.

Classes will resume as scheduled on August 31 in an online format.

Officials will make a decision regarding in-person learning and on-campus living for the full fall semester no later than September 8.

Additionally, residence hall move-in will not take place on the dates previously scheduled. Students living on campus will receive information about the revised move-in dates and process the week of August 24.

John Carroll University President Micheal D. Johnson released a statement to students, faculty and parents regarding this decision. It reads in part:

We know you want to be back on campus and we are eager to welcome you back, but we have concluded that it is not advisable to fully populate our campus at this moment, without more information on the variables cited above. We have spent substantial time, funding, and effort to put in place best practices for the health and safety of our campus. We will continue to monitor the pandemic and changes in disease spread in our area and work to evaluate the current status of viral spread through enhanced testing protocols. We do this with the singular goal to bring students back to campus when doing so is advisable in light of the health and well-being of our entire community. Prior to returning to campus, students will receive information about health and safety expectations, including daily symptom assessment, a Student Commitment Agreement, and other information that may need to be completed in advance of arrival on campus. No matter the circumstances, we remain committed to the John Carroll University education and experience that our students expect and deserve. Academic instruction will begin on August 31 as planned with all classes being remote during the phased start to the fall semester. This summer, our faculty spent more than 25,000 hours in professional development designed to improve online and remote teaching, and countless hours reworking their courses to make effective use of the technology and tools for delivering a high-quality education. They are prepared to help our students have an outstanding semester, both online and via the HyFlex model upon return to campus.

For more information regarding the fall semester, students and families are encouraged to visit John Carroll’s Fall Plan FAQ webpage.

