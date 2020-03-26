Joe’s Deli owner tests positive for COVID-19

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW)– The owner of Joe’s Deli in Rocky River has tested positive for COVID-19, the store said Thursday.

In a statement, Joe’s Deli said it’s requesting prayers upon learning the news this week that Joe Kanaan tested positive for the virus.

The 72-year-old has been in the hospital since March 23. He’s said to be in stable condition.

“Upon learning of the positive test for Mr. Kanaan, the family moved swiftly to close the restaurant, out of concern for their employees and the community. The restaurant had been open only for take-out and curbside service since March 16th, and has strictly followed Governor Dewine’s orders, along with additional guidelines from the CDC and FDA regarding kitchen employees. They have been operating with a skeleton staff.”

The Kanann family is thanking the community for their trust and loyalty for 42 years.