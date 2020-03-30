Joe’s deli owner stable, still hospitalized for coronavirus

Editor's Note: Watch the video above for a look at Joe's Deli's St. Paddy's Day preps.
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) - The owner of Joe's Deli in Rocky River is in stable condition at the Cleveland Clinic.
The restaurant announced last week that Joe Kanaan tested positive for coronavirus.
The 72-year-old has been hospitalized since March 23.
In a statement, the family said: "We trust that God’s healing grace will have Joe back in action soon. We thank you for your continued prayers for Joe, Jeanette and the entire Kanaan family."