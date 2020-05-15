Joe’s Deli in Rocky River back open for business, owner doing well after battling COVID-19

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — A sign that that life is getting better in Greater Cleveland came on Friday when the kitchen at Joe’s Deli in Rocky River was once again bustling.

The staff at the popular restaurant, wearing protective masks and gloves, hustled to keep up with the pent-up demand for Joe’s famous corned beef sandwiches and other deli favorites.

For Jeanette Kanaan, who owns the restaurant along with her husband Joe, the re-opening is a triumph over the ravages of COVID-19.

“I walked in this morning and you know we’re huggers here, we like to hug and we couldn’t. It was very hard but we’re just so excited be open, to be back in business, hopefully very soon the whole restaurant,” said Mrs. Kanaan.

The coronavirus hit home at Joe’s Deli on March 23. That’s when 72-year-old Joe Kanaan became critically ill and was rushed to the hospital. Testing would reveal he had COVID-19.

*Read more stories about the coronavirus pandemic, here.*

“It was very hard, it was actually a nightmare for us because we couldn’t go see Joe,” she said.

As Joe waged a life and death battle with the virus, his wife decided to close their restaurant.

“Oh, that was the only choice, the safety of our employees, my customers, that’s number one, yes we’re a business but Joe’s is more of a family ministry,” she said.

Thankfully, Joe is now recovering at home, and his wife says the family is grateful for the medical team that nursed him back to health, and thankful for the support of Northeast Ohioans.

“Because when we were going through that whirlwind and nightmare, those prayers held us up, they sustained us,” said Mrs. Kanaan.

During the lunch hour on Friday, loyal customers lined up for takeout service, and many wanted to know “How’s Joe?”

“We were all shocked by that and we’re concerned for him because he’s a good person, he’s exceptional,” said longtime customer George Rusinko.

For the extended family at Joe’s Deli, 2020 has been an unforgettable year they’d like to put behind them.

“I just want to see this virus disappear and never hear about it again, you know and that everybody will be healthy and happy and safe, that’s all, I don’t to see anybody go through what we went through,” said Jeanette Kanaan.

Related Content Coronavirus recovery: Joe’s Deli owner ‘home and doing well’ Video Video

Joe’s deli owner stable, still hospitalized for coronavirus Video Video

Joe’s Deli owner tests positive for COVID-19 Video Video