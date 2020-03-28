JOANN Fabrics giving customers free supplies to help sew masks, gowns for hospitals

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) — JOANN Fabrics and Crafts is hoping to help the medical community in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company announced this week participating locations will offer free classes and all the necessary supplies to help customers make facemasks, covers, gowns and other items which can be donated to hospitals.

Classroom size will be limited to adhere to CDC recommendations. Team members will also make sure materials and spaces are well sanitized.

“The amazing thing about the crafting community is that, especially in difficult times, they are always looking for ways to help,” said Wade Miquelon, President & CEO of JOANN. “So many are spending their time and money to help in this tragic situation, and we want to step in to do our part to protect the amazing people who are helping the communities we serve.”

If you would like to participate in making supplies, visit joann.com/stores to find a classroom near you. Tutorials are also available online at joann.com/maketogive.