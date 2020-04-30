Jimmy Dimora on list of prisoners who may be moved, released due to COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A class-action lawsuit seeks to possibly move over 800 inmates out of the Elkton federal prison in Ohio, including former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora, because of what the suit says are unsafe conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dimora, who turns 65 this summer, is currently serving a 28-year sentence on more then 30 corruption-related convictions.

According to Dimora’s attorney, U.S. District Court Judge James Gwin ordered the prison to produce a list of inmates who are 65 or older, or who have underlying health conditions, who may be at greater risk from the virus according to the CDC guidelines.

The tight quarters of a prison, with so many people in a confined space, has led to “disastrous consequences,” according to the lawsuit.

It says at least three prisoners have died, scores of inmates and staff have been hospitalized, with over a dozen of them requiring ventilators to save their lives.

“Elkton has failed to provide meaningful protection against the spread of the disease,” according to the lawsuit.

**Read more on Jimmy Dimora; watch a past report on him in the video, above**

The government sought to file the list of names that includes Dimora’s under seal, but a federal appeals court rejected that idea.

The government is appealing the judge’s overall order.

That order says, depending on circumstances, inmates who are at risk could be moved to another facility, placed on some type of home detention where they are monitored, or even maybe be eligible for a program known as “compassionate release.”

Dimora is not the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit. His case was argued a couple weeks ago before a federal appeals court, but those arguments concerned the case itself, and not the health risk posed by the pandemic.

The judge’s order gives the prison two weeks to figure out what to do with the more then 800 inmates on the list, including Dimora.