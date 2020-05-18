Jimmy Dimora denied latest bid for release during coronavirus outbreak

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora continues to seek home confinement after prison officials denied multiple requests for release.

Dimora, 64, is currently at the Elkton Correctional Institution in Columbiana County, where he is serving 28 years for his role in the county corruption scandal. There have been nine coronavirus-related deaths at the facility, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said.

Dimora’s requests were denied because he has not served half or more of his sentence.

His attorney, David Mills, said officials are not following the U.S. Department of Justice guidelines during the pandemic. Mills said older inmates with serious health issues and imprisoned for non-violent offenses are supposed to be strongly considered for release.

He added Dimora is in a similar category as former Cuyahoga County Auditor Frank Russo, who was recently released. Mills also pointed out former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was released to home confinement despite serving less than half his sentence.

The ACLU sued for the release of more than 800 inmates from Elkton. That case is still pending.

Dimora was convicted in 2012 of more than 30 bribery-related counts in the massive FBI probe that netted government officials, judges and contractors.