JetBlue to give free flights to 100,000 healthcare workers

(WJW) JetBlue is giving a special honor to 100,000 thousand healthcare workers.

They are giving medical professionals roundtrip flights for two to recognize their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

They have already provided 10,000 healthcare workers in New York City with certificates. They will now give 90,000 more across the US pairs of flight certificates based on nominations from the public.

It is all part of their ‘Healthcare Heroes’ contest. Click here to nominate the healthcare worker in your life.

The recipients can use the flights when the time is right for them to travel anywhere JetBlue flies.