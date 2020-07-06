Jet Express, Miller Ferry require passengers to wear masks

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW)– The Jet Express and Miller Ferry are now requiring passengers to wear masks amid the coronavirus pandemic, both boat lines announced on Monday.

Starting Tuesday, all passengers must wear a mask on the Jet Express. Masks are also strongly recommended on the docks.

The Miller Ferry’s policy starts on Wednesday for those heading to Put-in-Bay and Middle Bass Island. Masks are not required while you are inside your vehicle. Masks are not required on the docks if social distancing measures are followed.

People are encouraged to bring their own face coverings. The Jet Express and the Miller Ferry will have masks available for purchase for $1.

Both boat lines said children ages 6 and younger are exempt. Those with disabilities, mental health conditions or medical conditions that restrict their ability to wear a mask are also exempt.

These announcements come less than a week after a COVID-19 outbreak tied to Put-in-Bay, as seen in the video, above. The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and Ottawa County Health Department said at least seven people who visited restaurants and bars on the island from June 17 to June 21 tested positive for coronavirus.

