JACK Casino, JACK Thistledown and MGM Northfield Park donate 3 tons worth of food

CLEVELAND (WJW) — JACK Casino, JACK Thistledown and MGM Northfield Park have collectively donated more than 3 tons worth of food to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

“MGM Resorts is aware of the devastating impact that this public health emergency has caused globally and is proud to support the Northeast Ohio community through this donation,” said MGMNP President & COO Matt Buckley.

The donations were made following last week’s mass gathering directive issued by Governor Mike DeWine, which bans more than 100 people from being in a single space. The casino and racinos remain closed indefinitely.

“As the Cleveland Community comes to terms with the evolving health crisis in the state of Ohio and across the country, the JACK family saw the opportunity to be able to support our neighbors during this time of need,” said Chad Barnhill, Chief Operating Officer of JACK Entertainment.

MGM donated 1 ton of food while JACK casino and racino gave roughly 4,000 pounds.

Click here if you’d like to help the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.