‘It’s the right thing to do’: Tracy McCool is staying home to protect her family

(WJW) During a time where we are all being urged to stay home if we can to help stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus, our own Tracy McCool is doing just that.

Tracy says her top priority during the coronavirus pandemic is to protect her family.

She posted a video to let viewers know she woke up Tuesday morning and felt it was the right thing to do and the most responsible thing to do in regards to staying home.

As many of you know, Tracy's husband John has been battling stage 4 colon cancer for a little over a year. She says she has to do what she can to protect John and stay healthy.

John currently goes in for chemo every other week, making his immune system comprised. Tracy says John doesn't have a chance to recover from those treatments, making him susceptible to any illness.

In her video she said she was just as worried about the flu, as she is the coronavirus.

Tracy and her kids all got the flu shot, but John was not able to do so because of the treatment he receives.

Tracy said she knows there are so many people out there in similar situations that she is in, people out there with chronic illness, they have loved ones in their family who are fighting cancer, and elderly people. "This coronavirus is just an added stress, " Tracy said.

She went on to say, "life is complicated. There is fear, there is anxiety. There is frustration. There is anger. There are so many people out of work. I pray for you, I feel for you. There are a lot of people who still have to go to work, health care workers, doctors, first responders. God Bless you and all that you are doing during this very difficult and uncertain time. "

Tracy urges everyone to stay healthy and says we will get through this together.

She ended the video by asking, if anyone knows what to do with a 12 and 13-year-old at home, please let her know.