It’s showtime! Lynn Drive-In Theater excited to welcome back movie-goers on Friday

STRASBURG, Ohio (WJW) — The Lynn Drive-In Theater will be allowed to reopen tonight in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, keeping a tradition going that started in 1937.

“It wasn’t the first one built in Ohio, but we are the oldest still running and we haven’t missed a year,” said Rich Reding, whose family bought the drive-in in 1957.

The theater is also the second oldest in the United States.

“We were ready to open at the beginning of April and everybody’s asking us why aren’t we open, you know everybody’s socially distant, so why aren’t we open?” said Reding.

Reding describes drive-in theaters as the original social distancing destination.

When it finally opens, cars will be parked at least fifteen feet apart. The play field in front of the screen will be closed.

On screen 1, they will show ‘Trolls World Tour’ and ‘Sonic the Hedge Hog.’

Screen 2 was scheduled to show ‘The Invisible Man’ but it’s still being repaired because of storm damage.

In addition, everyone on staff will be wearing masks and gloves and the theater is providing hand sanitizer for both employees and their customers.

Customers can bring their own food, but those who patronize the concession stand will be asked to stand at least six feet apart.

A plexiglass shield has been installed to decrease the amount of direct contact at the checkout.

“Before the movie, during the movie and after the movie we will be wiping down and cleaning everything,” said Reding’s son Wyatt, who runs the projectors and helps with the concessions.

The past two months has been the longest the drive-in has ever been shut down in more than 80 years and with a relatively short season, Reding’s family was anxious to get it opened again.

Because people cannot yet go to an indoor theater, the Redings believe everyone is ready to get out of the house and see a movie.

“Having a drive in theater, it’s outdoors so it makes sense and I know that the government was worried about how to regulate and make sure things would be safe and that’s what we have been thinking for the last two months,” said Wyatt.

“It’s an exciting time here to re-discover the drive-in. I think that a lot of people are going to be coming that never did before or haven’t in a long time,” said Rich.

Their box office will open at 7 p.m. tonight.

