‘It’s finally here’: Caregivers at Hudson nursing home welcome COVID-19 vaccine

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW)– Monday was the day Karen Ginder had been waiting for since March.

“It’s finally here, there is finally a solution,” Ginder, the administrator at Heritage of Hudson told FOX 8. “We are getting our first dose of the COVID- 19 vaccination and we are really excited.”

With the help of CVS Health employees, some of the first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine were given to caregivers and elderly residents at the Heritage of Hudson on Monday.

“It feels like there is a light at the end of the tunnel finally,” said Brooke Rockman, director of nursing at Heritage of Hudson. “ I think that as a community from children in elementary school to the elderly, we have all suffered .”

Ginder said about 100 vaccinations were given to staff and residents. The second dose will be given in January.

“I think we all need to do our part,” Ginder said. “Wear the mask ,get the vaccine, and get rid of COVID. “

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: