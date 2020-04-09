‘It makes me sick’: Used gloves and masks popping up in parking lots across Northeast Ohio

NORTHEAST OHIO (WJW) — The I-TEAM has discovered a new danger popping up in parking lots all over Northeast Ohio: gloves and masks.

Shopper Al Kinford said he’s watched other people turn into careless slobs, openly tossing those items used to protect against coronavirus onto the ground.

“I’ve seen them just open the door [and throw them out]. I tell you, it makes me sick,” he said.

The I-TEAM found litter in Stow, Bedford, Maple Heights, Berea and more.

The Summit County Health Department said those gloves and masks can carry the coronavirus long after getting thrown on the ground. Experts say the virus can be found on plastic after two or three days.

“I use the word nasty,” said Winnette Taylor, who spoke to use from her car outside the grocery store.

The impact is creating much more than just an immediate danger.



We found a drain outside a grocery store with a bunch of gloves collecting in one spot. When this happens, gloves can end up washing right into local waterways or down into a water treatment plant. There they can even clog equipment.

The problem has become so bad, Bedford police posted about it on social media.

An officer showed the best way to take off gloves after using them and then properly disposing of them in the trash.

If police see you litter with your personal protective equipment, you could get a ticket.

More likely, store employees will simply get stuck putting themselves at risk cleaning up the mess.





