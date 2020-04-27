Is Ohio ready to reopen? Gov. DeWine to outline plans Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will lay out his plans to reopen the state Monday afternoon.

Ohio has seen 728 deaths and 15,963 cases.

115,783 people have been tested, but according to DeWine, that number will soon increase exponentially.

The state’s testing capacity will increase from about 700 a day to 22,000 per day, according to Gov. DeWine.

That’s because the state now has access to more testing swabs and testing reagents, according to the governor.

“We now have the ability to really go on the offensive against this enemy,” DeWine said Friday.

Currently, less than 1% of the state’s population has been tested for coronavirus.

The state also has plans to increase contact tracing, which is the process in which they identify with whom infected people have come into contact.

The governor’s Stay-at-Home order expires Friday, May 1.

But based on comments the governor made Friday and throughout the weekend, it appears that will be a phased reopening and there will still be restrictions in place.

“We’ll outline exactly where we’re going to start with businesses opening back up,” he said.

He said in an interview with MSNBC’s Meet the Press that Ohio’s reopening is “very consistent” with the phased reopening plan put out by the White House.

The White House plan’s Phase One allows gyms to reopen and elective surgeries to resume.

It states that large venues like churches and movie theaters can reopen with strict social distancing guidelines.

“We hope that we don’t have to go backward. We don’t want to open something and then close it,” he said during the state briefing on Friday.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said the plan will protect the lives and livelihoods of people in Ohio.

“It’s going to be there in our world for a long time from throughout 2020. And we need to learn to live our lives with it in it.”