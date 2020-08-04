Is mask mandate slowing spread of coronavirus in Ohio? Gov. DeWine to reveal latest trends

Editor’s Note: The videos above include excerpts from Gov. DeWine’s press conference last week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is expected to release information Tuesday on exactly how many cases are linked to bars and restaurants.

The governor said last week that he was working with the state’s health departments to gather that information as he proposed a statewide order making last call effective at 10 p.m. for any places that serve alcohol.

“We do not want to shut down Ohio bars and restaurants. That would be devastating to them. But we do have to take some action and see what kind of kind of results we get from this action,” Gov. DeWine said when announcing the proposal.

The Ohio Liquor Control Commission approved Gov. DeWine’s proposal and it went into effect Friday night.

The governor may also provide data on how many establishments were cited for violating the orders.

The Ohio Investigative Unit told the FOX 8 I-Team five Northeast Ohio bars and restaurants received citations over the weekend.

The statewide mask mandate will have been in effect for two weeks this Thursday.

The Ohio Department of Health may be able to show if that has made a dent in slowing the spread of the virus.

ODH reported 93,963 coronavirus cases statewide Monday afternoon.

So far in August daily case totals have been below 1,000.

Three Northeast Ohio counties are deemed a level red – Cuyahoga, Medina, and Erie.