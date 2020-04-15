IRS addresses issues with stimulus check website

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As federal stimulus deposits began arriving in bank accounts, the Internal Revenue Service launched an app Wednesday for people to track the status of their payments. However, some Americans have found that a status is not available.

An IRS spokesperson said the agency’s Get My Payment site is operating “smoothly and effectively” and more than 6.2 million taxpayers successfully received their payment status by midday.

Nearly 1.1 million taxpayers successfully provided banking information for direct deposit through the site, the agency said.

The IRS spokesperson said you may receive a “Status Not Available” message through the app if you:

Are not eligible for a payment

Are required to file a tax return and have not filed in tax year 2018 or 2019

Recently filed a tax return and the return has not yet been processed

Are a SSA or RRB Form 1099 recipient, SSI or VA benefit recipient, as the IRS is working with your agency to issue your payment

The IRS said Get My Payment data is updated once per day and more information will be soon be posted on IRS.gov regarding common questions taxpayers are asking.