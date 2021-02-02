MIS-C cases in children connected to COVID-19 surface in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), a rare condition that affects children typically after they’ve recovered from a COVID-19 infection, have surfaced in Northeast Ohio.

The Dininger family of Ontario, Ohio, just outside of Mansfield, has been affected by the syndrome. Their son, Chase, 12, was diagnosed with MIS-C. The condition causes different body parts to become inflamed including the heart, lungs and kidneys.

Chase Dininger, 12, was diagnosed with MIS-C. Courtesy: Dininger Family)

“We just thought it kinda was a normal flu, cold. He really didn’t show anything, other than being tired,” Randy Dininger, father, said. “He woke up with a fever of 104. So I took him to the emergency room.”

While doctors still don’t know what causes MIS-C, it has been confirmed that many children with it have either had COVID-19 or were exposed to the virus.

“We do see multisystem inflammatory syndromes and have seen them before COVID-19. But not the extent that we’re seeing them now,” said Dr. Camille Sabella.

Dr. Sabella is the director of pediatric infectious diseases at the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital and says symptoms for this harmful response to the virus may include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash and feeling extra tired.

Although the syndrome is extremely rare, it can develop weeks after coronavirus symptoms clear up.

Dr. Sabella added, “Many children have redness in their eyes. It almost looks like pink eye, but it is usually both eyes.”

Chase described his experience, saying, “It was horrible. I would lay on the couch and I would be sweating so bad.”

The normally athletic child was hospitalized for 9 days in January and is now on the road to recovery after a very scary ordeal.

Chase and his mom, Corri, both had COVID-19 last year. Corri says she had symptoms, but Chase was asymptomatic.

“We treated it as our parents would’ve treated a fever with us and luckily we got him up to the hospital in time,” said Randy.