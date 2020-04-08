Infectious disease specialist ‘cautiously hopeful’ Ohio hospitals will be equipped to handle surge
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Some models predicted that April 8 was when Ohio was going to see the surge in coronavirus cases.
That didn’t happen and it’s a good thing. It means Ohio hospitals have time to continue to build bed space and secure PPE and other necessary equipment for when the surge does hit.
Dr. Keith Armitage, infectious disease specialist, University Hospitals, spoke with FOX 8 News in the Morning on Wednesday. He said he is “cautiously hopeful” that Ohio hospitals will be equipped to handle the surge.
