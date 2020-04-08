1  of  2
Coronavirus headlines: 20 deaths in Cuyahoga County, US infections near 400,000 READ IT: Governor Mike DeWine issues NEW stay-at-home order until May 1
Infectious disease specialist 'cautiously hopeful' Ohio hospitals will be equipped to handle surge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Some models predicted that April 8 was when Ohio was going to see the surge in coronavirus cases.

That didn’t happen and it’s a good thing. It means Ohio hospitals have time to continue to build bed space and secure PPE and other necessary equipment for when the surge does hit.

Dr. Keith Armitage, infectious disease specialist, University Hospitals, spoke with FOX 8 News in the Morning on Wednesday. He said he is “cautiously hopeful” that Ohio hospitals will be equipped to handle the surge.

Click the above video player to watch the interview.

