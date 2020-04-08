Infectious disease specialist ‘cautiously hopeful’ Ohio hospitals will be equipped to handle surge

AJ Petitti shares some tips to help get your lawn ready for spring

Dieititian shares tip to help you avoid gaining weight during coronavirus quarantine

AJ Petitti shares some ideas to get some Easter color in your yard

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Some models predicted that April 8 was when Ohio was going to see the surge in coronavirus cases.

That didn’t happen and it’s a good thing. It means Ohio hospitals have time to continue to build bed space and secure PPE and other necessary equipment for when the surge does hit.

Dr. Keith Armitage, infectious disease specialist, University Hospitals, spoke with FOX 8 News in the Morning on Wednesday. He said he is “cautiously hopeful” that Ohio hospitals will be equipped to handle the surge.

Click the above video player to watch the interview.