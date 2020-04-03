Infectious disease expert on surge: ‘We’re as ready as we’re ever gonna be’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It appears the efforts to flatten the curve are working in Ohio.

It’s now believed the surge of patients will come sometime in May or early June. Tat is good news and give our hospitals time to prepare.

Dr. Amy Edwards, pediatric infectious disease specialist and associate medial director for infection control, UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, said hospitals in Northeast Ohio are preparing for a 300% surge.

“We’re as ready as we’re ever gonna be,” Edwards said during an interview with FOX 8 News in the Morning on Friday.

She said hospitals are “okay” with personal protective equipment, but “we’re not rolling in it.”

She said they are vigilantly calling for more.

