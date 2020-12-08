‘I’m like tearing up after 30 years because they’re great kids,’ Local teacher goes the extra mile during Covid

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW)– Despite challenges both students and teachers face in a remote classroom setting, an Independence Local Schools elementary teacher said the pandemic is making her a better educator.

In a Zoom video with students, Jill Wagner followed along during an interactive virtual field trip with students.

“I think I found one piece of a skull,” said a student.

Wagner and colleagues of the school district’s virtual academy hand-delivered owl pellet dissection kits to students’ door to help the lesson come alive instead of watching a demonstration.

It’s one of several virtual field trips planned for students this school year in an effort to help them thrive despite obvious limitations to remote learning during a difficult year for students.

“A parent died, we’ve had illnesses, we’ve had COVID and we’ve all tried to pull together to bring the child and the families together,” she said.

Parents of students in Wagner’s class are taking note of the classes too.

“They’re really developing fantastic relationships with the teachers who they get to interact with I would say more so than they would in a traditional school setting,” Amanda Mikolic said.

Although a return to a normal classroom setting will take longer to achieve for students enrolled in the district’s online academy, Wagner learned a new lesson this school year.

“I’m like tearing up after 30 years because they’re great kids. Every child deserves an opportunity, every child that’s what teaching is about.”

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: