Independence Local Schools moves all third graders to remote learning after employee tests COVID-19 positive

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW)– The Independence Local School District placed the entire third grade on remote learning through Nov. 4 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The district said the behavior technician was last at Independence Primary School on Thursday and was exhibiting symptoms by the end of the day.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health and the district contacted those who will need to quarantine for 14 days. They include five students and four support staff members, according to the school district.

“Because this positive test is in the same grade level as the positive test we received earlier this week, the entire third grade will be placed in a remote learning setting through Wednesday, Nov. 4. If symptom-free, all students may return for in-person instruction Thursday, Nov. 5. We will continue our reporting and collaboration with the board of health while we monitor these incidents,” superintendent Ben Hegedish said in a letter to parents on Friday.

The district said it will clean and disinfect all classrooms at the primary school, which will be open on Monday for other students.

