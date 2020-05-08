Independence High School students bringing the ‘prom’ to seniors’ porches

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) — The COVID-19 pandemic may have closed down their schools and canceled their senior prom, but students in Independence have found a way to experience this important rite of passage.

They’re calling it MORP; which is not only prom spelled backwards, but an acronym that stands for Meet on R’ Porch.

Athletic Director Annie McGhee says, juniors are putting the event together for the Seniors Friday night from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The juniors will actually be going to the homes of seniors to throw them a party on their porches.

So instead of going to the prom, the prom will come to them.