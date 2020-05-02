1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus latest for May 2, 2020 Reopening Ohio: Gov. DeWine Stay Safe Ohio order through May 29 Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

Incarnate Word Academy holds drive-thru parade to collect food for families in need

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Incarnate Word Academy in Parma Heights is holding a drive-thru parade Saturday afternoon to give students and teachers an opportunity to see each other, as well as collect food donations for local families impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The parade is taking place until 1 p.m.

School officials say they wanted to give members of the Incarnate Word family the chance to show love and support for one another.

The school is also collecting non-perishable food items for families at their partner school, St. Rocco School, in Cleveland.

Families are asked to enter the parking lot from Pearl Road and follow the designated route through the parking lot. They are encouraged to wave, honk, and show your support while dropping off your non-perishable food donations.

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Download the FOX 8 weather app