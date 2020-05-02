Incarnate Word Academy holds drive-thru parade to collect food for families in need

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Incarnate Word Academy in Parma Heights is holding a drive-thru parade Saturday afternoon to give students and teachers an opportunity to see each other, as well as collect food donations for local families impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The parade is taking place until 1 p.m.

School officials say they wanted to give members of the Incarnate Word family the chance to show love and support for one another.

The school is also collecting non-perishable food items for families at their partner school, St. Rocco School, in Cleveland.

Families are asked to enter the parking lot from Pearl Road and follow the designated route through the parking lot. They are encouraged to wave, honk, and show your support while dropping off your non-perishable food donations.