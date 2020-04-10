Illinois Governor suggests keeping mass gatherings ban until COVID-19 vaccine available

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WJW) — The Governor of Illinois is suggesting that there be no mass gatherings in the state until a vaccine for the coronavirus is available, according to the State Journal-Register.
Governor J.B. Pritzker made the announcement Thursday during his daily coronavirus briefing.
“I think everybody needs to think seriously about canceling large summer events,” Pritzker reportedly said. “From my perspective today, I do not see how we are going to have large gatherings of people again until we have a vaccine, which is months and months away. I would not risk having large groups of people getting together anywhere. I think that’s hard for everybody to hear, but that’s just a fact.”
Pritzker also said its likely that COVID-19 has a second surge in the fall or winter.
He also told Illinoisans the rise in new cases is no longer as steep as it once was, indicating that the state has made progress in fighting the spread.
As of Thursday, Illinois has reported 16,422 cases of COVID-19 and 528 deaths.