Illinois Governor suggests keeping mass gatherings ban until COVID-19 vaccine available

CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 3: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot stands by as Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks during a press conference in Hall C Unit 1 of the COVID-19 alternate site at McCormick Place on Friday, April 3, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Gov. Pritzker And Mayor Lightfoot toured what will be a 3,000-bed medical facility to treat less seriously-ill COVID-19 patients built in a collaborative effort involving the Illinois National Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and trade unions. (Photo by Chris Sweda-Pool via Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WJW) — The Governor of Illinois is suggesting that there be no mass gatherings in the state until a vaccine for the coronavirus is available, according to the State Journal-Register.

Governor J.B. Pritzker made the announcement Thursday during his daily coronavirus briefing.

“I think everybody needs to think seriously about canceling large summer events,” Pritzker reportedly said. “From my perspective today, I do not see how we are going to have large gatherings of people again until we have a vaccine, which is months and months away. I would not risk having large groups of people getting together anywhere. I think that’s hard for everybody to hear, but that’s just a fact.”

Pritzker also said its likely that COVID-19 has a second surge in the fall or winter.

He also told Illinoisans the rise in new cases is no longer as steep as it once was, indicating that the state has made progress in fighting the spread.

As of Thursday, Illinois has reported 16,422 cases of COVID-19 and 528 deaths.