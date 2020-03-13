I-X Indoor Amusement Park canceled due to coronavirus mass gatherings ban

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The I-X Center has canceled the annual I-X Indoor Amusement Park due to the spread of COVID-19.

This announcement comes just one day after Governor DeWine signed an executive order banning all mass gatherings of 100 people or more.

The I-X Center has also canceled the I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama and has postponed the Cleveland Home & Remodel Expo until Fall 2020.

If you prefer to receive a refund for your Cleveland Home + Remodel Expo tickets or apply the amount you paid for your tickets as a donation to Habitat for Humanity, please click here to complete an official form.

All advance ticket sales for the I-X Indoor Amusement Park and I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama will be refunded in their original form of payment.

Advance tickets purchased using a credit card online or Discount Drug Mart will be refunded automatically within 3 to 5 business days. Refunds for tickets purchased at Discount Drug Mart locations using cash will be issued at the store tickets were originally purchased. Advance tickets purchased using Groupon will be refunded within 30 days from March 13, 2020.

Click here for more information on refunds and cancelations.