I-X Christmas Connection canceled due to coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The I-X Christmas Connection has announced the event will be canceled this year due to coronavirus.

“While we have remained hopeful over the last five months, it has become extremely difficult to produce a safe event of this stature. With the growing number of Coronavirus cases and with the Governor’s order to indefinitely ban all mass gatherings, we have come to this decision to cancel,” they said in a statement.

The I-X Christmas Connection has been a holiday tradition in Northeast Ohio for 34 years.

The team has already set a date for next year. Mark your calendars for November 19-21, 2021.

They say their team is already focused on the 2021 I-X Christmas Connection.

