I-X Center being evaluated as possible site for medical facility amid coronavirus pandemic, sources tell FOX 8

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The I-X Center is being evaluated to serve as a possible site for an alternate medical facility amid the coronavirus pandemic, sources tell FOX 8.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Ohio National Guard were at the center Monday morning.



Hospital capacity is expected to be stretched to its limits and temporary healthcare facilities have already been set up in other states, including New York.



The I-X Center is now available as planned shows have been canceled due to state orders limiting large gatherings.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District said it has deployed field assessment teams to evaluate facilities in Ohio, New York and Pennsylvania for possible conversion into alternate care facilities. It said personnel from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and state and local emergency management and medical personnel are also taking part in initial and in-depth site assessments at multiple locations determined by state leaders.



“It is an honor to be able to serve our Nation to combat and prepare for the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are ready to leverage all of our capabilities, and assist with whatever assignments come our way,” said Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Commander LTC Jason Toth. “It is our people who are our greatest asset, and they are voluntarily putting themselves on the frontline; putting their personal lives and commitments on the backburner. I could not be more proud of them.”



The Ohio National Guard said it is also assisting in the search for facilities.



“The Ohio National Guard is assisting the Ohio Department of Health and Ohio

Emergency Management Agency to identify potential sites for alternate

medical facilities, and you may see Guard personnel visiting some of those

sites” Ohio National Guard Public Information Officer Stephanie Beougher said in a statement provided to FOX 8 . “The National Guard is supporting the governor and the state of Ohio in a proactive and united whole of government approach to expanding its

medical capacity in anticipation of the projected COVID-19 outbreak peak.”



A spokesman for Ohio Governor Mike DeWine declined to comment and a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Health could not be immediately reached.

