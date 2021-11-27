‘I would not be surprised:’ Fauci speaks on possibility of omicron COVID-19 variant already in US

FILE – In this May 11, 2021 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing to examine an update from Federal officials on efforts to combat COVID-19, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP, File)

(WJW) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says not to let your guard down as the omicron variant, a new strain of COVID-19, spreads internationally.

He told viewers in an interview on Weekend TODAY Saturday that it was possible the omicron variant is already in the United States.

“I would not be surprised if it is. We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility and you’re already having travel-related cases that they’ve noted in Israel and Belgium and other places, when you have a virus like this, it almost invariably is ultimately going to go essentially all over,” Fauci said.

The announcement of the variant, called B.1.1529, this week by scientists in South Africa, where it was first detected, has sent governments and financial markets around the world reeling.

The World Health Organization held an emergency meeting on Friday, where it designated the new strain, which it called omicron, a “variant of concern,” or VOC, a label applied when a particular strain is especially virulent, transmissible or able to defeat public health measures.

U.S. senior administration officials said Friday the U.S. would restrict travel to eight African countries starting Monday due to the variant.