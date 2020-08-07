‘I was told I would never walk; I would never talk’: Cleveland pastor who nearly died from coronavirus has message for skeptics

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Jae Williams is sharing his coronavirus survival story.

He’s a Northeast Ohio pastor and radio host.

Williams says his wife took him to the emergency room on March 16.

“I was freezing, and I was hot,” he told FOX 8’s Wayne Dawson.

“They swabbed my nose and then I was in ICU for 24 days on a ventilator,” he continued.

“I was told I would never walk; I would never talk,” he said. “I would have a catheter in my chest and dialysis three times a week.”

Jae said he nearly died three separate times.

“I had the privilege of having an out of body experience, which is probably ridiculous to a lot of people. But I was in a corner, and I was watching them as they called my family to do a DNR – do not resuscitate. And they did it three times,” he said.

“The third time was Good Friday. They said I would not make it through the weekend…

“On resurrection Easter everyone said that was the moment I actually woke up in my body.”

Jae says he doesn’t know how he got coronavirus.

He has a message for skeptics.

“For those that don’t believe that think it’s a joke, they think it’s a hoax, listen. You’re talking to a survivor that went somewhere in my life called, ‘Finding out what death is really about,’ and I’m able to be here.”