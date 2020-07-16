I-TEAM: What are the chances of coming into contact with someone who has COVID-19?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has uncovered a new way to answer one of the biggest questions swirling around the COVID-19 outbreak. What are the chances you’ll come in contact with someone infected?

We’ve found a new website where you can find out for yourself in every county in the country.

Researchers at Georgia Tech developed the site, and numbers are updated every day. You can check the chances of coming into contact with COVID in crowds from 10 to 10,000 people.

For instance, consider what the site showed Thursday afternoon for a crowd of 100 people. In Cuyahoga County, you’d have a 90 percent chance of encountering someone with COVID-19. In Summit County, a 60 percent chance. In Wayne County, a 23 percent chance.

Georgia Tech professor Dr. Clio Andris explained, “We will say, given what is going on, if you join a group of 10 people, what is the risk one of them has COVID?”

“So, the goal is to help people plan. So, if you’re planning on having something like a wedding, you’ll know the exact risk of one of the attendees having COVID,” she added.

To be clear, the map takes into account the population of a county, the number of confirmed cases, and the size of a crowd. No way to account for the impact of how many people might wear masks or stay six feet apart. But researchers also considered one more factor that could affect you in a crowd.”

“For every one case that is diagnosed ,we are assuming there are ten undiagnosed cases,” said Dr. Andris.

In other words, the site considers more than just cases identified.

Click here to see the interactive map.

