I-TEAM: Warren man battling coronavirus hopeful to make full recovery

WARREN, Ohio — A 55-year-old Warren man, who is surviving the Coronavirus, told the Fox 8 I-TEAM he is feeling better and hoping to get home soon.

Kevin Harris talked to us via the computer Thursday. He says he is finally able to breathe better and is now able to sleep through the night.

“It seems little but it’s huge for me,” Harris said. “I still got a cough. They say I may have the cough for a couple of months.”

Harris, a father of four, is currently at Mercy Health-St. Joseph Warren Hospital. He has been in the hospital for 11 days.

He added that he is not sure how or when he got the coronavirus. He says he has not traveled outside of the country.

“I just want everyone to be careful and take this situation seriously,” Harris said. “Everyone needs to take care of themselves and practice social distancing, that's not a joke. It needs to be done to protect everyone.”

Harris says he expects to make a full recovery. He says once he tests negative for COVID-19 twice he will be released.

“Last week I wasn’t sure I was even going to survive,” Harris said. “Now I know I will.”