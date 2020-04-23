I-TEAM VIDEO: Police crack down on non-essential businesses open during COVID-19 crisis

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Exclusive video obtained by the FOX 8 I-TEAM gives you the first look at how Cleveland Police are cracking down on businesses open despite the Governor’s stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Police video just released to the I-TEAM shows officers writing the first citation in Cleveland for a business considered “non-essential” yet still open for business.

The video shows police roll up to a beauty supply store. They question employees in the parking lot, and then they look for the owner.

Officers say they’d gotten reports of “people…carrying stuff out the store.”

And an officer tells the store owner, “I went to the top of the chain, the Commander in the district. He’s the one who told me to come out here.”

The owner says repeatedly, “We’re not even open.”

Meantime, on the west side, we met Jamie Davis, a store owner also cited. Nonetheless, we found her staying open in protest. She runs a tiny second-hand shop called Yard Sale Lady.

She says, “c’,mon, why crack down on places like hers?”

Davis said, “There’s too many corporate businesses like mine that is open. I’m just taking a stand for us little people. So, if they want to put a small businesswoman in jail for trying to support her family…they should be frowned upon.”

The I-TEAM has been keeping an eye on calls to Cleveland Police for crowds gathered and businesses open during the state`s stay-at-home order. As of the beginning of this week, police had taken in 450 calls. Since this started, in Cleveland, beauty supply stores have ranked among the top places sparking complaints.

Punishment for these cases can include a fine up to $750 and up to 90 days in jail.

Back at the beauty supply store, the video shows the owner insisting, “I’m not open whatsoever…”

Nonetheless, he got a summons to appear in court.

Cleveland Police say officers first ask a business to close voluntarily, and if a business does not shut down, then officers consider filing a criminal charge.