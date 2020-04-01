I-Team: Tracking those recovering from coronavirus

CLEVELAND (WJW)- Each day those in Ohio learn of how many people tested positive for COVID-19 and how many died, but not how many recovered.

The Fox 8 I-team contacted several county health officials to try and get answers.

Those who have COVID-19, like Nic Brown, know sharing their story of recovery is important.

“I want people to know that absolutely there is hope,” Brown told Fox 8. He spent weeks at the Cleveland Clinic some of that time he was on a ventilator and in the ICU. He is now home.

Many of those recovering say they wanted to know how many others were able to get better.

“There is not a lot of information out there on that,” said Donny Riccitelli, of Boardman, who spent several days hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. He is now home. “I had a lot of questions and many people are now calling me and asking.”

Cuyahoga County Health officials reported last week that five people have been cleared of the virus, but many other local health departments say they don’t have a way to track those who recovered.

Summit County officials said one reason they can’t give numbers of those recovering is because many individuals are encouraged to follow up with their doctors, and those physicians don’t normally notify the county board of health.

Trumbull County Health officials say they are monitoring all contacts of the confirmed cases they have but also can’t tell how many recovered. One resident, Kevin Harris, of Warren, tells us he tested positive for COVID-19 March 10 and is now home.

“If nothing else take away that I was very, very sick and I got through it , they can too,” Harris said.

Erie County also had five confirmed cases , one death and so far zero confirmed fully recovered cases.

Those who have shared their stories of recovery with Fox 8, say not to panic if you get it, and get medical treatment right away.

“There is hope,” Brown said. “God is bigger than the virus.”