I-TEAM: See what EMS crews are doing to help keep patients safe from the coronavirus

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The I-TEAM has learned that Cleveland EMS crews are now putting ambulances through a deep cleaning, sometimes every day, to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, our cameras were rolling as teams of people wearing masks and gloves scoured ambulance after ambulance behind Cleveland EMS headquarters.

They scrubbed and mopped and wiped all over, from where the driver sits to where the patient is transported.

EMS crews in Cleveland have always done some cleaning after each patient, but the deep cleaning is something new.

We found EMS crews in other cities like Parma, Sandusky and Cleveland Heights, are also disinfecting their ambulances more extensively than before.

T.J. Martin gave us a glimpse at how its being done by the Parma Fire Department.

"You want to make sure extra steps are taken especially at a time like this," he said.

And if an ambulance actually carries a coronavirus patient to the hospital, that unit will get even more than a good scrubbing.

"Sterlizing the ambulance as best we can. Then subsequent to that, if necessary, we have a local company that provides steam-cleaning with hydrogen peroxide and sterilizes the ambulance," Martin explained.

EMS crews are also routinely checking their own temperatures so they know right away if they, in fact, might be coming down with something.