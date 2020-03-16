I-Team: Second Cleveland COVID-19 case is a health care worker

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team is uncovering more about the second confirmed coronavirus case in the city of Cleveland.

The chief executive officer of Care Alliance tells the I-Team the person in the second case is one of his workers. Care Alliance runs neighborhood health clinics serving people who don’t have medical insurance and others.

Dr. Claude Jones says, “We did have a staff member with a confirmed positive test.” He adds, Care Alliance is screening anyone who had close contact with the worker including fellow employees and others who visited the clinics.

Dr. Jones says the worker is involved in “outreach” and “advocacy” getting information to the public.

The CEO says this case, though, does not have anything to do with a call to a Care Alliance clinic last week for a patient showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

The I-Team recorded a Cleveland EMS crew arriving at MetroHealth Medical Center in an ambulance specially equipped to handle possible coronavirus cases. It has the back area for patient care sealed off from the cab where the driver sits.

The patient in that case showed symptoms in line with the coronavirus. But Care Alliance did not have more information on that person’s test results.

Dr. Jones says no one who had been around the employee who tested positive has shown any symptoms of having the coronavirus.

