ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) -- The I-TEAM has obtained exclusive video showing Rocky River police busting a big party, despite the governor's ban on mass gatherings to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Last week, police got a call from a concerned citizen.

“I have a question about public gatherings of greater than ten. I have somebody, a neighbor that’s having a house party with underage drinking," she reported.

Once officers got to the home and started looking around, they found alcohol in the backyard. Then then spoke to man at the front door.

“We have probable cause to go in the house. I don’t want to do that because of the virus going around. Why don’t you have all the kids come out in the back yard?" the officer can be heard saying.

Rocky River police video then reveals a long line of college kids coming out of the house, showing no concern for close contact.

“You’ve got to admit this wasn’t the smartest decision," an officer can be heard saying.

Police filed a charge against the homeowner for allowing the party. The college kids did not get charged since police didn’t actually see them drinking, but they all had to get rides home.

The police chief hopes everyone also got the message about the health crisis.

“A gathering of this type, its clearly, its just hard to believe," said Chief Kelly Stillman.

The chief wonders why anyone would take the chance of helping to spread the virus.

“The potential of catastrophe. We’re getting close to that. We’re really surprised something like this occurred especially out in the open," he said.

Back at the scene, an officer also told the group, "By the way, you’re violating the health code.” Some in the crowd responded with, “I know. We saw.”

The homeowner now faces a misdemeanor charge. His case is just starting to move through court, and he is pleading not guilty.