I-Team: Parents of college kids push for payback after campuses closed due to coronavirus

(WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered a new push for payback from colleges and universities that closed campuses last month due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

We’ve found families saying they deserve some reimbursement for the big money they paid for tuition, room and board and more.

Back in March, the laptop replaced your child’s college campus.

Campuses started closing last month and going to online classes to help control the spread of the coronavirus.

But attorney Tom Merriman just filed a class action lawsuit against the University of Toledo.

Merriman says he understands campuses shutting down because of COVID-19. But, he argues, students lost out on living on campus, and having one-on-one contact with professors, and more.

So, Merriman believes students’ families deserve money back.

He asked, “Are you getting what you paid for?”

And, he added, “Go home to your parents, lay in your bedroom, stare at a computer screen for hours; that is not the same as going to college.”

And we may see more lawsuits like this. The law firm of Merriman Legando Williams and Klang is hearing from parents at other schools, too.

And this lawsuit claims the University of Toledo has offered parents a refund of just a fraction of the cost of tuition and room and board.”

Merriman added, “Universities shouldn’t dictate what the refund should be. A judge should look at it, an independent judge, and decide what’s fair.”

The I-Team reached out to the University of Toledo. A spokesperson emailed a short statement saying: “The University of Toledo has not officially received notice of the complaint, but are aware of it and are reviewing it. Any further University comment will be part of the legal process.”

Meantime, the mother of a local college kid we spoke to admits sorting all of this out may not be easy. She said, “I am not sure about the tuition. We are talking about kids… came home two months before the school year ended. But, they should look at the other fees.”

She added, “We are all trying to deal with this. We are all working together.”