I-Team: New connection to the world while quarantined with virus

The FOX 8 I-Team has found a new way for people quarantined at home to stay in touch with the outside world even as they are forced to sit behind closed doors recovering from the coronavirus.

Two artists created quarantinechat.com, and it’s taking off worldwide even as the virus spreads.

Max Hawkins spoke to us from the West Coast. He explained how people quarantined at home can get calls from random strangers going through the same struggle with the virus.

Hawkins said, “Once a day, your phone will ring. If you pick up, you’re connected to a randomly selected person in the world. Talk to them about whatever you want for as long as you want.”

QuarantineChat is free. To join, you have to download the Dialup app.

People calling you won’t see your number, and you won’t see the numbers of people who call you. The connection is made through the app.

We recently introduced you to Leo and Diane Masztak of Portage County. Leo spent weeks alone in a Japanese hospital after he became infected with the coronavirus while on a cruise. His wife spent weeks quarantined alone in a room without him. They both spoke of the deep loneliness they felt during that time.

Max Hawkins said he hopes the app will allow people to have the kinds of interpersonal experiences and communications that so many are missing these days.

He added, “I’ve talked to people in Hong Kong, South America, many places, and around the U.S.”

Hawkins says the new program was just launched weeks ago, and it already has thousands of people signed up and taking part.