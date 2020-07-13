I-Team: More than 500 mask, social distancing complaints in Cuyahoga County

**In the video, above, see the I-Team’s investigation on 911 calls about masks**

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A Cuyahoga County spokesperson told the FOX 8 I-Team the county hotline about masks and social distancing has taken more than 500 calls since it began on Friday.

The health department is now going through the calls and sending the complaints to “municipalities or businesses.”

While some local police departments have posted on social media that they will not respond to such calls, the county says “we’re all responsible.”

An order from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health now requires masks in public for counties in Level 3 and Level 4 of the Public Health Advisory Alert System, which measures the risk of coronavirus.

The order is in effect for Butler, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery and Trumbull counties, also Clermont, Fairfield, Lorain, Pickaway, Summit and Wood counties.

