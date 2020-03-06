I-TEAM: Local coronavirus patient quarantined overseas reunited with wife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned a local senior citizen has been reunited with his wife after he spent weeks in a hospital in Japan recovering from the coronavirus.

The local folks are still in Japan, but they are overjoyed to be back together after being apart for so long in a foreign country dealing with a disease that can be deadly.

The man and his wife are great-grandparents, and they had been traveling through Asia on a cruise ship. We have agreed not to identify them.

Hundreds of passengers from the ship ended up infected with the coronavirus, including the 83- year-old man from Northeast Ohio.

While he went to a hospital, his wife was quarantined alone in her room on the ship, and in a room on land unable to go anywhere.

She did not get sick. Yet, she still could not see her husband until he recovered.

We’re told doctors treated him for pneumonia and symptoms from the coronavirus.

Now, they can’t wait to get back to the Cleveland area. But they have to make travel arrangements and also wait to hear from the US Embassy and the Centers for Disease Control to work out what happens next.