I-TEAM helping 102-year-old woman get COVID-19 vaccine

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 102-year-old great-grandmother will soon get her COVID-19 vaccine shot thanks to help from the FOX 8 I-TEAM.

Wednesday, we learned Annie Murphy had somehow gotten lost in the frenzy to get the vaccine even though she’s eligible and considered very high risk for catching COVID-19.

The I-TEAM met her while investigating how many doses of the vaccine are actually getting to folks like you.

Murphy and her daughter told us they’d tried and tried to sign up for a shot somewhere, but they’d had no luck. So, the I-TEAM got involved looking for a way to help.

We contacted the Cuyahoga County Health Department. The Department said, however, it really couldn’t help.

Then, we called a hotline to help people find a place to get the vaccine. No help there, either.

But we didn’t stop. Finally, the people at Discount Drug Mart stepped up.

The pharmacy immediately looked for a way to get Murphy onto the schedule for a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. And, on Thursday, the company and the family were already working out the last details to make it happen.

“I’d rather get the vaccine, than be sick. I’m 102. I’ll be 103 in December,” Murphy told the I-TEAM.

As for the rollout of the vaccine, the I-TEAM requested the latest figures from the Ohio Department of Health. We asked for the number of doses of the vaccine given to local health departments and the number of shots given to people like you.

The state says Medina County Health has given out nearly 80 percent of its doses, Cleveland 42 percent, Cuyahoga County 60 percent, and Stark County 55 percent.

The Stark County Health Commissioner told us his county’s percentage of shots given looks lower due to doses set aside for people waiting to get a second shot. Plus, he says, Stark County Health has collected extra doses from other health agencies.

Meantime, the state says Summit County Health has used 72 percent of its vaccine. That Health Department says some doses have been set aside for upcoming vaccine clinics, and many more clinics are scheduled.

The figures for Lake County show about 60 percent of doses used. But, the Lake County Health Department also plans to use most of what it has right now at clinics already scheduled.

We also reached out to the City of Cleveland about the 42 percent rate revealed by the state. 28 hours after we inquired, City Hall emailed to say the staff was looking into it.